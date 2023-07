SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is on River Street currently investigating heavy police and fire presence in the area.

Officials say that emergency crews were working to recover a person from the Savannah River. First responders were told by witnesses that a person went into the river and was not in distress, but eventually went under and never came back up. However, later, the officials said that the person was able to safely exit the water.