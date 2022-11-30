SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There is a heavy police presence at Savannah High School.

According to reports received in our newsroom, several police units are on scene at the school.

Activity on social media indicates a possible shooting. This has not been confirmed, however, we are working to confirm this.

Several streets around the school have been blocked off near Capital Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

All parents are being asked to go to The Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC) parking lot on Pennsylvania Avenue to reunite with students.

Several area schools have been placed on lockdown as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information. Stay with WSAV News 3 for the latest.