SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From stolen batteries to equipment, to even cleaning supplies, Hearse Ghost Tours is begging for the public’s help in order to continue to do business.

Owners say they’ve seen $10k worth of theft since August 2022, straining their ability to conduct their three nightly tours.

“You’re never one step ahead of a thief; you’re always trying to fix what they’ve broken, and we’ve just been hit constantly,” said owner Russ Lee.

This week alone, Lee says $2k worth of orange batteries were stolen, which are the most important part of his equipment because they are needed to operate the eight vehicles.

“My fear is that we come in one day, the batteries are gone again, and we can’t do tours. That hurts the public and it hurts my drivers,” said Lee.

Among the other stolen items are hand tools, a generator, a tire compressor, and cleaning supplies.

“They stole my simple green which you get a Dollar Tree that you get for a dollar,” says Lee, “They stole cleaning racks. I mean, anything that’s not nailed down which they think they can get a buck for.”

After filing several police reports since August, owners began taking manners into their own hands.

“We’ve patched holes in fences and tried to do what we can and block as much as we can. They’ll go under the fence, they’ll go over a fence,” says Lee.

Now they’re increasing their efforts and are offering incentives, like a $500 dollar reward and free tours, to anyone who calls police with tips that lead to an arrest.

But if nothing changes, Lee said they have a plan.

“I will have to move to another location to put my cars in, a safer location, and that will be an expense that will hurt my business a lot.”

No arrests have been thus far made in the alleged thefts.