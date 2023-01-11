SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people, including two firefighters, are in the hospital following a head-on crash involving a fire truck and a dump truck in Savannah.

According to Chatham Emergency Services (CES), at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham Fire Engine 3 was involved in a head-on collision with a dump truck at the intersection of Abercorn Street and Gateway Boulevard.

Officials say a total of five patients were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

The crash originally shut down all westbound lanes and multiple eastbound lanes on Abercorn at I-95, however, lanes are reopening as authorities continue to clear the scene.