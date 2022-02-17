Head of new Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement lays out vision for Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Originally from Florida and raised abroad for many years by military parents, John Bush has deep roots in Savannah.

He graduated from Windsor Forest High School. After joining the military, he came back to serve at Hunter Army Airfield.

In January, Bush was appointed director of Savannah’s new Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE).

“We’re going to be focused on engaging everybody to keep our kids safe at home, out of jail and alive,” he told News 3.

Bush says that means tackling local gun violence from a public health approach.

“We’re going to utilize the numbers and the data, of course, to determine which sections of the problem we want to tackle first, and what the community wants to engage in,” he added.

ONSE is funded by $1 million in grants approved by Savannah City Council. Bush promised: “that million dollars is not my million dollars.”

“It’s not even the department’s million dollars,” Bush continued. “That is the community’s million dollars.”

Bush said he’s already met with local pastors and is setting up community listening sessions to find out what citizens want from his office.

“We’re going to engage real people to enact real change in the city of Savannah,” he said, “and that means everything from lighting, to sidewalks, to resources like education and job opportunities.”

Bush says the idea is to provide citizens with an easily accessible pathway to all city resources and departments through one office.

Bush stepped into his new role on Jan. 18. His office has not yet announced when the community listening sessions will begin.