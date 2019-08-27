‘He executed my son’ Family of Savannah murder victim faces his killer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The family of a Savannah murder victim went face-to-face on Monday with the man convicted of shooting and killing him in the street.

On Friday night, a jury found Timone Hooper guilty of the 2015 murder of Laurence Bryan IV.

Hooper was found guilty of 16 other charges. A jury found him not guilty of five charges, including terroristic threats and influencing a witness.

On Monday, Judge Morse sentenced Hooper to life in prison for the malice murder charge. He is eligible for parole after 30 years.

Before the sentencing, four members of Bryan’s family prepared victim impact statements.

Bryan leaves behind his parents, two sisters and a son, named Lawrence Bryan V.

Bryan’s family says they have been counting the days since Bryan was killed in August of 2015. On Monday, his mother, Linda Wilder-Bryan, said it had been 1,479 days.

She calls the criminal investigation and subsequent legal battle a four-year fight for love.

“There’s no justice if [Hooper’s] mom can touch and smell him and I can’t,” said Wilder-Bryan through tears.

Bryan’s father, Lawrence Bryan III, also spoke during sentencing.

“God’s going to forgive you right now but I’m not going to. I can’t,” said Lawrence Bryan. “He executed my son is what he did. He’s a coward.”

Bryan’s father says Hooper hurt and continues to hurt every member of the Bryan family. Bryan says he feels worse because his son was shot multiple times.

“You didn’t have no remorse,” said Bryan to Hooper, who stared ahead in an orange Chatham County inmate jumpsuit. “You shot my son six times! That’s what you did. You meant to kill him. You meant to kill my son. No question about it.”

Hardly anyone can question the fact that the Bryan family misses Lawrence Bryan IV, who they affectionately called ‘LB.’

“My brother was my best friend. We were very close,” said Bryan’s sister, Lindsay Bryan. “He came to a lot of my monumental moments: when I graduated from Clark in Atlanta and when I first started my career I bought a car and called him first.”

Lawrence Bryan III says his family wore black because Hooper’s sentencing is his funeral.

He says they created a non-profit so that Hooper would not destroy their lives and so that his son’s death would not be in vain. The foundation — called LB4 — is named after Lawrence Bryan IV.

Lawrence Bryan III explained that to Hooper and why he believes Hooper will hear his son’s name for the rest of his life.

“We give out 1500 bags of school supplies to start the kids off to school, to give them a good start, to give them a good education and to build character so they won’t end up like you!” said Bryan.

Hooper’s defense attorney says they intend to file a motion for another trial.

The Bryan family says they will continue to fight and move forward. Wilder-Bryan says sentencing does not provide closure because it cannot bring her son back and it gives Hooper’s family hope that he can get out on parole.

She says it does provide justice.

“We think we’ve been doing a pretty good job and we’re going to continue in my son’s name,” said Wilder-Bryan. “LB4-ever and forever.”