JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A mother has pled guilty to causing the death of her 10-month-old son back in 2020.

Jessica Lynn Gay, 25, of Hazlehurst, pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter on May 4.

On June 6, 2020 Gay was bathing her 10-month-old son, Daltyn Hand, at her Hazlehurst residence. While bathing him, Gay was under the influence of buprenorphine, an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder, and venlafaxine, an anti-depressant, and began to get drowsy.

Gay began running water into the bathtub, and as she was ran the water she dozed off and

did not awaken until her husband, Matthew Hand, ran into the bathroom. Attempts to resuscitate Daltyn ultimately failed and Daltyn died as a result of his drowning in the bathtub.

“Daltyn’s death is heartbreaking,” stated District Attorney Higgins. “Although Ms. Gay did not intend to harm Daltyn, she needed to be held responsible for the reckless behavior that caused her son’s death. It is my hope that this case will serve as a lesson to all of us that we must be vigilant and never do anything that places a child in harm’s way.”

Due to Gay’s guilty plea, she was sentenced to serve the maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison and felony murder and cruelty to children in the second degree charges were dismissed.