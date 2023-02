JEFF DAVIS, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hazlehurst man has received a 20-year sentence in a child molestation case.

Officials said in early 2022, Honorato Ramirez, 42, molested a child under the age of 10.

He pleaded guilty to one count of child molestation on Friday, according to District Attorney Keith Higgins.

Senior Judge E.M. Wilkes sentenced Ramirez to 20 years, with the first 19 years spent in prison followed by a year on probation.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.