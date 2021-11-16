Hardeeville shooting leaves 1 in critical condition, police say

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hardeeville Police Department (HPD) says a man was critically injured in a shooting at a hotel last week.

HPD says two suspects have been arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A teenage victim was arrested shortly after the shooting Nov. 12 and Owen Headman, 20, was arrested the following day by Pooler police.

The victim — whose identity was not released — was taken to Memorial Health where he remains in critical condition. No further details were released. HPD continues to investigate the shooting.

Police urge anyone with information call 843-784-2233 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.