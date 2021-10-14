Hardeeville ongoing investigation leads to arrest of seven

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – South Carolina law enforcement arrested seven individuals in Hardeeville Wednesday evening in an ongoing multi-department prostitution and narcotics investigation.

The arrests were made after detectives and agents with the Hardeeville Police Department, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division executed a search warrant at the Days Inn at 16633 Whyte Hardee Blvd in Hardeeville.

Police arrested five individuals at the location on drug and firearm related charges. The arrested include Jeremy Holmes, 28, of Savannah; Kodi Smith, 28, of Bluffton; Ellen Danielle Alberg, 22, of Hilton Head; Chelsea Monzel, 22, of Bluffton; and Trenton Ford, 33, of Bluffton.

Chelsea Monzel

Ellen Danielle Alberg

Jeremy Holmes

Kodi Smith

Trenton Ford

Holmes, Smith, Alberg and Monzel face charges including Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Sawed-off Shotgun.

Ford was charged with Fugitive from Justice.

During a related investigation police arrested two additional subjects on multiple drug and narcotics charges.

Michael Steiniger, 35, and Ta’keem Gray, 31, both of Beaufort, face charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin.