Hardeeville man faces charges related to murder of deployed soldier’s wife

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hardeeville, South Carolina man has been formally accused of helping destroy evidence in the murder of a Fort Stewart soldier’s wife, then lying about it.

Abree Boykin, 24, was found dead at her home on post in July 2018 by military police. Her husband, Sgt. Shawn Boykin, was deployed in Korea at the time and had asked for police to conduct a welfare check.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby Christine, Devin Ryan, 30, has now been indicted for charges related to her murder.

A grand jury indicted Ryan, a former federal inmate, on charges of obstruction of justice, use of fire in commission of a federal felony and false declarations before a grand jury.

He apparently met Stafon Jamar Davis, 28, of Savannah, while in prison on unrelated charges.

Stafon Davis (L) Abree Boykin (R)

Davis recently admitted to shooting and killing Boykin, who he’d apparently known since childhood, and fleeing Fort Stewart in her vehicle. Both men were on federally supervised release at the time of Boykin’s death, Christine said.

The indictment alleges Davis contacted Ryan for help in “getting rid of a car.” They met up in Hardeeville and allegedly attempted to burn and destroy the vehicle.

It further accuses Ryan of providing “materially false testimony that obstructed, influenced and impeded the investigation.”

“The investigation into the 2018 murder of the wife of a deployed Fort Stewart soldier was lengthy, detailed and complex,” said Christine. “It was made even more difficult because of active, illegal efforts to impede the investigators working non-stop to find her killer.”

Davis is in custody as he awaits sentencing. If convicted, he could face up to 75 years in federal prison, followed by supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Army Criminal Investigation Command, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer G. Solari and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Darron J. Hubbard.