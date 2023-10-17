HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — A Hardeeville man has been convicted of the attempted rape of a woman and is now in prison.

20-year-old Jonathan Mendoza-Mayoral is serving 18 years and will be placed on the sex offender registry.

The incident happened in October 2020 when a woman was jogging in a Bluffton neighborhood.

Mendoza-Mayoral attacked the woman from behind and began to sexually assault her.

He ran away after she fought him off. Police say they linked him to the crime through DNA found at the scene.