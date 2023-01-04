HARDEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hardeeville Police Department has arrested a 44-year-old man on charges related to the exploitation of minors.

According to police, officers arrested Brian Jason Sketers Sr. on Dec. 29 after an ongoing investigation into child exploitation in the area. He is currently being charged with both Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor as well as Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Sketers was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Michaud at 843-784-2233.

This is an ongoing investigation.