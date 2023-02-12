HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — A 19 year-old-man has been arrested after police say that he assaulted a female jogger in the Mill Creek area of Bluffton.

On Feb. 3, the Hardeeville Police Department, SLED’s Fugitive Team and the Jasper County VICE Unit apprehended Jonathan David Mendoza of Hardeeville.

According to police, detectives from both agencies worked together to identify and take Mendoza into police custody.

Mendoza was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center as is awaiting extradition by the Bluffton Police Department.