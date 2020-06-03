Hardeeville man arrested for 2019 murder

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hardeeville man has been arrested for the 2019 murder of Kewayne Lee.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Lee was murdered in the early hours of December 15, 2019, at the Brown Derby Club on Speedway Boulevard outside of Hardeeville.

Less than a year later, detectives arrested Treivon Jenkins, 26, for his murder, as well as the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The warrants were issued on Monday, June 1, 2020.

“Continue to pray for each family involved and thank you for your continued support,” Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus stated.