Hardeeville drug bust nets 3 arrests

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Three people have been arrested in a drug investigation in the Lowcountry.

According to the Hardeeville Police Department, detectives have been investigating illegal drug and narcotics activity in the city, including at a home located at 206 Columbia Avenue.

On Thursday, after securing search warrants, the Hardeeville Police Joint Response Team went to the home and located multiple subjects, along with a stolen firearm and a “large quantity of illegal drugs and narcotics.”

Police took Angela and William Eaton and Jeffery Bazzle into custody.

Officials say suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, LSD and marijuana were found in the home.

Angela Eaton faces multiple drug trafficking and gun charges as well as unlawful exposure of a minor to methamphetamine.

Bazzle has been charged with the sale and distribution of meth and conspiracy to violate state drug laws. William Eaton faces charges of meth possession and unlawful exposure of the drug to a minor.

Hardeeville PD says their investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Naval Criminal Investigative Service and 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office have assisted in the investigation, according to the police department.