BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hardee’s in Baxley will be closed for several weeks due to a fire that damaged the popular fast-food restaurant.

The fire began around 4:50 p.m. Thursday and is suspected to have started from a tossed cigarette that landed on some mulch and made its way into the wall of the restaurant.

The flames eventually ended up in the attic area causing significant damage to a restroom and the dining area. The restaurant is located at 653 S. Main St.