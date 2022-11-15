HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton County Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder.

He is described as being about 5’11” and weighing 165 pounds.

Police also say that Davis is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Davis, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000. To provide a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or submit via web at Crime Stoppers of Lowcountry (5541111.com) and click the submit a tip tab.