Hampton County man convicted of murder in couple’s 2015 homicide

Bruce Specks and Shantay Jenkins

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hampton County man has received two life sentences for a 2015 double homicide.

Jonathan Nieves

The bodies of Bruce Specks, 33, and Shantay Jenkins, 27, were found in a burned car in Hardeeville just a week before their wedding.

It wasn’t until the following year when 21-year-old Antonio Nieves was arrested for their murders.

On Thursday, a Jasper County General Sessions jury found Nieves guilty of both counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The now 27-year-old Nieves received life sentences for both murder charges and five years for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

“Nieves schemed to rob and murder the victims, then tried to conceal his actions with a fire,” stated Deputy
Solicitor Sean Thornton of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case. “The jury returned
a just verdict.”

