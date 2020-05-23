Hampton County man charged in fatal shooting

HAMPTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a Hampton County man Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting.

Faizon Syheen Speed, 18, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime following the shooting death of Robert L Haynes, Jr. on May 3.

Speed was booked at the Hampton County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.