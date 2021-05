HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Deputies arrested a man with a large amount of marijuana-infused edibles.

Police noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle during a checkpoint, according to HCSO. Police searched the vehicle and found the single packaged edibles.

Yusef Alkariem Johnson, 48, of Rahway, N.J. was arrested and charged with Possession of Drugs With Intent to Deliver.

Photo provided by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Yemassee Police Department assisted in the arrest.