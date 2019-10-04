UPDATE: 1 Hampton Co. escapee in custody, another at-large

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities have captured one inmate who escaped the Hampton County Detention Center, but another remains at-large and could be in the Savannah area.

According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), early Friday morning law enforcement began searching Varnville and Hampton for Craig Housey and James Williams who escaped the jail.

Williams has since been captured in Savannah. A gun was confiscated from him at that time.

Authorities are still looking for Housey. He is believed to be armed and dangerous in Savannah or the surrounding area.

Anyone who sees Housey or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

HCSO asks that residents keep doors and vehicles locked and secure.

US Marshals and Garden City Police helped in Williams’ arrest. Those two agencies and several others are involved in the search for Housey.