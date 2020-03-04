Get the latest from Storm Team 3

View the Fast Fit Titan Radar

Submit weather video, photos to pics@wsav.com

Lightning Fatality_104175

Download the WSAV Weather app - FREE

Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office says no new developments in missing teen case, asks public for help

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Deshawn Tyrell Burns, Jr., 17

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing teenager.

HCSO says 17-year-old Deshawn Tyrell Burns Jr. was last seen on Feb. 24 at 145 David Drive in Garnett. He is described as a black male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds.

HCSO says they have received several reports of misinformation circulating in the community and on social media. They say despite those reports, there have been no new developments in this case and Burns is still missing.

Anyone with information about Burns’ whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO at 803-914-2200 or 866-942-1129. Hampton County Dispatch can also be contacted at 803-943-9261.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories