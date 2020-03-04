Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office says no new developments in missing teen case, asks public for help

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing teenager.

HCSO says 17-year-old Deshawn Tyrell Burns Jr. was last seen on Feb. 24 at 145 David Drive in Garnett. He is described as a black male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds.

HCSO says they have received several reports of misinformation circulating in the community and on social media. They say despite those reports, there have been no new developments in this case and Burns is still missing.

Anyone with information about Burns’ whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO at 803-914-2200 or 866-942-1129. Hampton County Dispatch can also be contacted at 803-943-9261.