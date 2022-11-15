HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement are searching for information related to a shooting that left two people dead on Oct. 22.

Police say that the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Bryant Road in the Estill area of Hampton County.

Multiple individuals shot at the crowd of family and friends who were gathered at a residence. Five people were hit by gunshots and two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two deceased victims were 52-year-old Tyrone Bryant and 19-year-old Jashown Figueroa.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation and asks the community to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry with any information that might help in the investigation here: Crime Stoppers of Lowcountry. Anonymity is always guaranteed for those who contact Crime Stoppers.