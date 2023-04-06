HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A Hampton man was sentenced to 52 years in prison after being convicted of a fatal revenge shooting, in which one of the victims died in front of his young son.

Williston Lamone Owens, 25, was found guilty of murder Wednesday by a Hampton County jury for the Jan. 2019 killing of Mack Green. Owens was also convicted of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Days before the murder, there was a drive-by shooting at Owens’ home. There were no injuries but Owens did return fire.

On Jan. 8, 2019, Owens was riding in a car with friends on Lightsey Street, when Owens spotted Green outside his home with a man he suspected of participating in the shooting at his house. Owens then fired several shots at the two men.

The driver of the car drove away after letting him out of the vehicle, just before more shots rang out. Owens walked back to his home a short distance away.

Green was shot in the back, then staggered into his house where he died in front of his 13-year-old son. Several shots also struck neighboring homes.

“Williston Owens thought he could dispense street justice,” said Reed Evans of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case. “But in fact, he’s going to prison because street justice is no justice at all. He killed an innocent man, robbing him of his life and robbing his son of a father.”

Circuit Court Judge Robert Bonds handed down the sentence.