Guyton man among Oath Keepers facing new Jan. 6 charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Guyton man is among the group of defendants now charged with seditious conspiracy in connection to the Jan. 6 riot.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the new charges Thursday against Brian Ulrich, 44, and other members of the Oath Keepers, including the far-right group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, 56.

The DOJ claims Ulrich began planning for the riot a week prior and had joined an online group to discuss arrangements.

On the day of the attack, Ulrich allegedly formed a “stack” formation and breached the Capitol grounds with other Oath Keepers and affiliates.

In addition to seditious conspiracy, the Guyton man faces conspiracy, obstruction and other charges related to the Capitol breach.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.