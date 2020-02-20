‘Gun-carrying pimp’ pleads guilty to drug trafficking, prostitution conspiracies in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man known by the name “All Profit” has pleaded guilty to operating a major drug-trafficking conspiracy in Savannah.

According to Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Anthony Jackson, 49, of Savannah, known for carrying a machine gun while committing crimes, admitted to the following charges: Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Conspiracy to Engage in Interstate Prostitution, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of a Machine Gun in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime and Money Laundering Conspiracy.

If convicted, Jackson could face between 30 years in prison to a life sentence with substantial fines and possible supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Anthony Jackson is a gun-carrying pimp who sold human beings just as freely as he trafficked in narcotics,” said Christine. “His freedom, however, will now come to an end with substantial time in federal prison as his future.”

Jackson and two co-defendants, who also pleaded guilty in this case, operated a drug-trafficking operation that distributed thousands of pounds of marijuana throughout the Savannah area, according to court documents and testimony.

“One of the main goals of the Savannah Police Department is to target those who are using firearms to commit crimes,” said Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter. “This case and conviction shows the hard stance we, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, are taking in regard to these crimes and anyone who decides to jeopardize the safety of our city.”

The attorney’s office said Jackson also operated and advertised a prostitution business through an “online classified advertising site” that trafficked women in the Savannah area as well as cities in South Carolina, Virginia, California, Nevada, Maryland and Michigan.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, IRS-Criminal Investigations, the Atlanta Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Savannah Police Department, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tania Groover and E. Greg Gilluly.