SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A driver is behind bars after leading Georgia State Patrol(GSP) on a pursuit through Savannah on Saturday night.

According to GSP, around 9:26 p.m., troopers clocked a Dodge Challenger going 88 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone near State Route 204 and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle but as they were catching up to the car, the car sped up, eventually to 134 miles per hour.

The car refused to pull over causing a pursuit. The car drove recklessly on Harry Truman Parkway North and President Street before merging onto Harry Truman Parkway South. Troopers then enacted a PIT maneuver near the Eisenhower Drive ramp.

The driver of the Challenger lost control of the car, before coming to a stop. The driver was then arrested.