BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga- (WSAV)- The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Bulloch County.

According to GSP, on Friday, at approximately 9:55 p.m., a 2010 Audi sedan was traveling west on I-16 near mile marker 131 when the driver lost control.

The sedan traveled onto the north shoulder, where it impacted several trees.

A front-seat passenger and a rear-seat passenger were ejected.

One passenger succumbed to injuries at the scene. The second passenger succumbed to injuries after arriving at EGRMC.

The driver was transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The occupants were not restrained.

The investigation has been turned over to the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team for Troop F.