CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead after being struck by a car on early Sunday morning.

According to Chatham County police, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Dean Forest Road and Ogeechee Road.

Authorities found the man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

Northbound lanes of Highway 17 were shut down earlier this morning from the crash, but have since reopened.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

