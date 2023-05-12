SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Chatham County.

Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, the Chatham County Police Department asked GSP to investigate the crash at Ferguson Avenue at Hannah Lane.

Troopers determined that the bicyclist was driving in the middle of Ferguson Avenue when he was rear-ended by a vehicle. The driver continued south on Ferguson Avenue away from the scene.

GSP said the bicyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to Memorial Health where he succumbed to his injuries.

Using vehicle parts on the scene, troopers determined the vehicle involved is a silver Ford.

According to GSP, no one witnessed the crash and there were no cameras in the area showing the incident.