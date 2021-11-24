GSP investigates deadly hit and run in Chatham Co., locates suspect vehicle in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) investigates a deadly hit and run in Chatham County.

GSP says the incident happened Tuesday around 7:00 p.m. on GA-25/Ogeechee Road near Buckhalter Road.

Investigators say a car struck pedestrian Eduardo Santos,, 46, of Savannah, as he attempted to cross the roadway.

GSP says a witness described the suspect vehicle as a yellow sports car.

Further evidence helped investigators identify the suspect vehicle as a yellow Chevy Camaro, Transformer Edition.

Investigators located the Camaro on New Castle Street in Savannah. GSP says the Camaro contained blood evidence and damage consistent with the crash.

The owner of the vehicle was not identified at the time of this report. No suspects or arrests have been announced.

GSP continues to investigate.