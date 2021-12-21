GSP: Driver arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver has been arrested for more than a dozen charges after leading law enforcement on a reckless pursuit from Pooler to Richmond Hill, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

The incident unfolded around noon Tuesday when the Pooler Police Department located a stolen vehicle near Tanger Outlets Boulevard. GSP said officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, 32-year-old Shameek Little, of Savannah, refused.

As the pursuit continued to Pooler Parkway, then Interstate 95, police called GSP for assistance.

Driving “very reckless,” according to GSP, Little led troopers south on I-95 into Bryan County, eventually exiting onto Highway 144 in Richmond Hill. That’s when troopers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The chase didn’t end there, GSP said, as Little ran into the woods. Troopers followed and were able to quickly take the suspect into custody.

Little faces 15 charges in total and was found to be wearing “numerous” stolen clothing items, authorities said. The charges are as follows:

Fleeing (felony)

Theft by receiving stolen property (stolen vehicle)

Shoplifting

Driving under the influence

Reckless driving

Speeding

No seatbelt

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Driving in an emergency lane improperly

Failure to maintain lane

Improper lane change

Possession of drug related objects

Driving with suspended license

Driving through a gore or median

Hit and run

GSP said the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond Hill Police Department assisted in the investigation.