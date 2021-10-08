Grandfather accused of fatally shooting grandson in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – State and local law enforcement are investigating a deadly domestic dispute in Sylvania.

Walter Washington, 70, is now facing charges connected to the death of his grandson, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The agency was requested to assist the Screven County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday following the death of Javoris Scott, 29. According to the GBI, a fight between Scott and Washington at a home on Bryan’s Bridge Road escalated when the grandson “allegedly came towards” his grandfather.

Washington then shot his grandson, the state agency said. Scott was taken to the hospital where he died.

On Thursday, Washington was arrested by the GBI and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Screven County Jail and additional charges are expected.

The GBI said an autopsy will be performed at the agency’s Pooler crime lab.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the GBI Statesboro Office at 912-871-1121 or the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.

Information can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), on the GBI’s website or via the See Something, Send Something app.