BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- Bulloch County troopers are investigating what is being considered a golf cart versus a car crash that happened on Tuesday night.

Around 8:27 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a golf cart with a trailer attached and a motor vehicle on Country Club Road near the intersection of Irongate Place.

A second vehicle was traveling directly behind the golf cart that was pulling the trailer.

As both vehicles were negotiating a curve on Country Club Road, the driver of the second vehicle did not see the trailer and struck the left rear side with its front end.

After impact, the golf cart and trailer overturned causing injuries to the driver and passengers of the golf cart, and there were four juveniles on the trailer.

The adults were transported to East Georgia Regional in Statesboro, and the minors were transported to Memorial Hospital.

Most sustained minor injuries; however, the adult riding in the trailer with the juveniles received more serious injuries and was life-flighted to Augusta.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information has been released.