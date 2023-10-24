BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Police charged a Bluffton man with a DUI and drug possession after a golf cart incident Monday night.

According to Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Daniel Campos, 46, was driving the golf cart when the passenger was thrown from the cart. Police aren’t sure why caused the person to get ejected but they were rushed to the hospital.

Police say although they might not seem as dangerous as cars, if you’re not careful you can get seriously hurt.

“People can have accidents and golf carts just as severe as if they’re driving a motor vehicle,” said Bluffton Police Chief Joe Babkiewicz.

If you drive around many neighborhoods in Beaufort County you’re bound to see someone driving a golf cart. However, there are quite a few rules you need to know before you get behind the wheel.

“They do have to abide by all traffic laws, just like driving a vehicle,” Babkiewicz said.

First off, just like a car you have to register it with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. In the county, you’re only allowed to drive on roads with speed limits of 35 mph and under.

Golf carts are much slower than cars and driving on major highways can be extremely dangerous.

“The only thing that the law permits for these vehicles to drive anywhere near those areas is if they’re crossing the intersection to another part, a roadway that’s 35 miles per hour in speed,” Babkiewicz said.

They can also only be driven within three miles of the home address on the permit. Police say some people think the same rules for driving cars don’t apply to golf carts but that isn’t true.

One big one is drinking and driving. If you’ve had a few drinks and you’re above the legal limit, once you get behind the wheel, you could be charged with a DUI.

“Some people think that laws may differentiate from driving a motor vehicle, but that’s not the case. If they are above the legal limit, they can be arrested for DUI,” Babkiewicz said. “We want everybody to be safe, whether they’re driving in a vehicle, in a golf cart or if they’re walking to and from. Just pay attention to what’s going on around you.”