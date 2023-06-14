BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The family of a Bluffton man killed in a crash over the weekend is raising funds to get his remains back to his home country.

Mario Elvir was one of two victims who died in a severe car crash on June 11 on May River Road and Linden Park Drive. A third passenger sustained injuries in the crash.

Elvir was a beloved restaurant worker at Cahill’s Market and Chicken Kitchen in Bluffton. His family has created a GoFundMe to help get his remains back to his country of origin, Honduras.

“We are strongly asking for the help of all of you for funeral expenses and repatriation to his country of origin since your family in Honduras is waiting for him to say the last goodbye,” a portion of the GoFundMe reads.

