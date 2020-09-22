Glynn County Schools driver accused of molesting student on bus

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A Glynn County Schools bus driver has been arrested after allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a 10-year-old student.

According to the district, Joseph Jordan, 65, was arrested on Monday by the Glynn County Schools Police Department on charges of child molestation and sexual battery.

Officials say the crime occurred on Jordan’s school bus at the Glynn County Stadium the evening of Friday, Sept. 18.

The bus driver was immediately placed on leave following the allegations, the school district said. He has since been fired.