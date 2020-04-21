Glynn County police seek to identify man in connection to bank robbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Glynn County investigators are asking the public for help identifying a man in connection with a bank robery.

Glynn County Police say at approximately 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call of a bank robbery at Bank of America, located at 167 Altama Connector. Further details about the robbery are not being released at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

Investigators are looking to identify the male seen in the above photos. Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Stephen Parker at 912-554-7802.