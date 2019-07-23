Glynn County Police seek suspect in man’s murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – An investigation is underway in Glynn County after a man was found dead in the Arco community on Tuesday morning, police say.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot on 3600 block of Emanuel Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found Antonio Randolph, 35, of Glynn County, “lying in the yard deceased.” Police said he had been shot at least one time.

According to Glynn County Police, a shots fired call was made in that area during the night. Investigators are working to determine if Randolph’s death is connected.

The department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Randolph’s murder.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center at 912-554-3645, the Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.