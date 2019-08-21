Glynn County police searching for local attorney on the run

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department is asking the public for help locating a local attorney on the run.

Billy “Reid” Zeh, 45, of Saint Simons Island is wanted and actively on the run, according to police.

Zeh currently has warrants for his arrest for the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated assault

One count of robbery

One count of battery

One count of kidnapping

Zeh is described as a white male and is six foot two inches tall. He weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Glynn County Police Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness Line at 912-264-1333.