Glynn County Police recover missing man’s body

Glynn County Public Safety personnel conducted a land search in the area around the north side of the Sidney Lanier Bridge on Saturday, searching for 78-year-old David Tucker who was reported missing from his Glynn County home. 

During the search efforts, Tucker’s body was located. The investigation into his death continues by the Glynn County Police Department Investigations Division.

A statement from Glynn County Police reads:  “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Tucker’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

