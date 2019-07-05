Glynn County Police look to identify suspect in July 4 armed robbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking the public to come forward with information after a gunman robbed a Glynn County store Thursday.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers from the Glynn County Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store at 5598 Altama Avenue.

A man entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled on foot towards Stafford Avenue.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned, black male wearing a long-sleeve dark shirt, tan pants and a mask over his head.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Investigations Division-General Investigations Unit at 912-554-7802, the 911 Center at 912-554-3645 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.