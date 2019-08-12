Storm Watch English
Storm Watch Spanish

Glynn County police locate family of 4-year-old found alone on Sea Island

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Glynn County Police were called when a young child was found walking around alone on Sunday morning.

The child was found on Sea Island around 27th Street at 7 a.m. on Sunday. He is approximately four years old and was found wearing a shirt and a diaper and carrying a piece of paper that read “Mat”.

The child was able to use sign language with officials to convey that his name is Mat. He is believed to have down syndrome.

Officials stated Monday that Mat’s parents were located.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss