GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred at a gas station on Wednesday.

On May 11 around 12:30 a.m., GCPD responded to a robbery at the Five Star Mini Mart located at 100 Old Jesup Road. Upon preliminary investigation, police learned that an unknown male suspect did enter the store and demanded cash from the store’s registers and took the cash. The clerk did not resist.

The suspect is believed to have fled behind the store towards the railroad tracks near Whitlock Street. Police are awaiting surveillance video from the store’s camera systems.

The robbery remains under investigation is an ongoing investigation. GCPD is asking anyone in the area at the time of the robbery or anyone who may have witnessed anything or have information, to call GCPD Investigations at 912-554-7802, Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or email gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.