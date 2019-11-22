Glynn County Police investigating after officer discharges weapon during traffic stop

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Glynn County officer has been placed on administrative leave while officials investigate an incident where his weapon was discharged.

On Wednesday at around 11 p.m., Glynn County Officer Z. Hampel saw a car speeding. He conducted a traffic stop in the Wal-Mart parking lot at 150 Altama Avenue.

After initial contact with the driver, the driver fled east-bound on Altama Connector, where he was involved in a collision at the intersection of Altama Avenue and Altama Connector.

As Hampel was approaching the vehicle the second time, his duty weapon was discharged.

At the scene, it was determined that the injuries obtained by the driver were a direct result of the collision, and not from Hampel’s weapon.

The Glynn County Police are conducting a full-scale investigation of the incident. Everything was captured on body camera and has been reviewed.

The Georgia State Patrol will be investigating the motor vehicle collision portion of the incident.

Hampel has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.