ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – What started as a welfare check on an elderly woman led to the discovery of her deceased husband Thursday, according to the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD).

Just before noon, officers received a call for a welfare check on Margaret Sullivan, 67, who was seen wandering outside barefoot.

A concerned citizen brought her to a local fire station where GCPD made contact with her.

She appeared uninjured, officials said.

Officers who knew Sullivan took her back to her home on Shore Rush Drive where they found her husband, 66-year-old Lawrence Francis Sullivan, deceased.

He was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. GCPD said at this time, the cause and manner of his death are unknown.

Meanwhile, Margaret Sullivan was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated and evaluated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the non-emergency number 912-554-3645.