BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Turtle River over the weekend.

Around 9:20 a.m. Saturday, police and fire crews responded to the river near Blythe Island for a report from a boater of a possible human body.

Police said a female’s remains were recovered from the river and brought to shore.

The female has been identified, according to Glynn County Police, though the department didn’t immediately release her name.

“ Chief of Police Battiste would like to extend his condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” a statement from the department reads.

Detectives are still working to determine the manner and cause of death in the case. An autopsy will be performed on the body at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the department.

Glynn County Police is asking anyone who was in the Blythe Island area on Saturday before 9 a.m. and may have witnessed a Hispanic female is asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or via email at gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov. The Silent Witness line is also available at 912-264-1333.