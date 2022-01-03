Glynn County police ask community to help solve deadly shooting on Dec. 26

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking the community for help to solve a Brunswick shooting that left one man dead the day after Christmas.

The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) says the shooting stemmed from a fight between several people in Selden Park. Police said witnesses saw multiple people record cellphone videos of the fight.

GCPD is asking anyone who has video or pictures of the fight to turn them into police. Anyone with information can call the investigation team at 912-554-7802.