Glynn County police arrest 3 Brunswick men Tuesday for burglary

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Three men in Glynn County were arrested Tuesday and suspected of burglary, police say.

The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) says Tuesday morning around 2, officers noticed personal property outside of Storage by the Sea on Saint Simons Island. Police first arrested a man who ran away from the business.

Police returned after they viewed surveillance video showing three men entering the property. Police arrested two others. GCPD says it found several storage units containing suspected stolen property worth several thousand dollars.

GCPD released the identity of the three suspects:

Richard Albert Wolfe, 35, of Brunswick, Ga., chargeed with obstruction of law enforcement, possession of schedule II burglary 2nd degree, 4 counts

Cameron Allen McDonald, 25, of Brunswick Ga., charged with burglary 2nd degree, 3 counts

Brevin Anthony Barrios, 25, Brunswick, Ga., charged with burglary 2nd degree, 3 counts

The investigation remains ongoing and GCPD urges anyone with information to call Inv. Heather Savage at 912-554-7559, the GCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.